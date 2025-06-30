HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Unseen Pix From Akhil-Zainab's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 30, 2025 10:15 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee/Instagram

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravjee are still dreaming about their wedding.

Nagarjuna and Amala's son wed his long-time girlfriend on June 6, and the newlyweds post some unseen pictures from the wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee/Instagram

'My heart felt like sharing a few moments from the best day of my life,' Akhil explains.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee/Instagram

The wedding was held at the family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee/Instagram

The groom with his parents.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee/Instagram

Just who is Zainab? Click here to read more about her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee/Instagram

Akhil and Zainab's happily-ever-after moment.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
