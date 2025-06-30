Unseen Pix From Akhil-Zainab's Wedding

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravjee are still dreaming about their wedding.
Nagarjuna and Amala's son wed his long-time girlfriend on June 6, and the newlyweds post some unseen pictures from the wedding.
'My heart felt like sharing a few moments from the best day of my life,' Akhil explains.
The wedding was held at the family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
The groom with his parents.
Just who is Zainab? Click here to read more about her.
Akhil and Zainab's happily-ever-after moment.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff