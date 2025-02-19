HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » UNSEEN Pictures From Priya-Prateik's Wedding

UNSEEN Pictures From Priya-Prateik's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 18:26 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar shared yet some more pictures from their wedding, this time, including the many guests who celebrated with them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik is 'surrounded by love' and makes sure to dance!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Pooja Hegde joins the bride squad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Team Groom has fun too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Vir Das gets clicked.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik has been sober for years now, but doesn't mind the occasional celebration champagne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Pooja cheers the newlyweds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee
Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee
At Priya-Prateik's Mehendi Ceremony
At Priya-Prateik's Mehendi Ceremony
'Hurt We Weren't Invited For Prateik's Wedding'
'Hurt We Weren't Invited For Prateik's Wedding'
Why Satya Continues To Sting And Sing
Why Satya Continues To Sting And Sing
The 12 Husbands With 2 Biwis!
The 12 Husbands With 2 Biwis!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 2

These Are India's 11 Longest Tunnels!

webstory image 3

Pepper Rasam: 8-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Muslim clerics 'angry' over Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' statement1:40

Muslim clerics 'angry' over Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh'...

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural development1:59

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural...

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan ahead of oath ceremony of new CM1:39

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan ahead of oath...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD