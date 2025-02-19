UNSEEN Pictures From Priya-Prateik's Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar shared yet some more pictures from their wedding, this time, including the many guests who celebrated with them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik is 'surrounded by love' and makes sure to dance!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Pooja Hegde joins the bride squad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Team Groom has fun too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Vir Das gets clicked.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik has been sober for years now, but doesn't mind the occasional celebration champagne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Pooja cheers the newlyweds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com