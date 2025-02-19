UNSEEN Pictures From Priya-Prateik's Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar shared yet some more pictures from their wedding, this time, including the many guests who celebrated with them.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Prateik is 'surrounded by love' and makes sure to dance!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Pooja Hegde joins the bride squad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Team Groom has fun too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Vir Das gets clicked.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Prateik has been sober for years now, but doesn't mind the occasional celebration champagne.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Pooja cheers the newlyweds.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com