Unscramble Vidya Balan's Jailer 2 Look In This Jigsaw

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Vidya Balan makes her Tamil film debut with Jailer 2.

She plays antagonist Mithun Chakraborty's elder daughter.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release on October 15

After so many years in the industry, Vidya Balan gets ready for her first Tamil film, Jailer 2. She plays Kantha, the eldest daughter of the antagonist, played by Mithun Chakraborty.

Rajinikanth will reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Before you watch the film on October 15, here's a chance to have some fun with the Jailer 2 puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff