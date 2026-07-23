Unscramble This Toxic Jigsaw Puzzle!

Solve the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups jigsaw puzzle!

Key Points Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a thriller, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria.

The film has been shot in Kannada and English and will be available in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.

It will release on August 26.

Want to get Madhosh while piecing together a jigsaw? :)

The second song from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is picturised on Yash and Tara Sutaria, and it's certainly worth a listen, thanks to composers Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, and singer Siddharth Basrur.

Enjoy solving this jigsaw before the Geetu Mohandas directorial releases on August 26.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff