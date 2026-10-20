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Unscramble The Yeh Prem Mol Liya Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES October 20, 2026 09:59 IST 2 Minutes Read

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points

  • Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles.
  • The film is slated release in theatres on November 27.

Here's a good way to celebrate your Dussehra holiday: Unwind with this jigsaw puzzle!

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It will release on November 27.

Now, go ahead, have fun this Yeh Prem Mol Liya puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Yeh Prem MolJigsaw PuzzleAyushmann KhurranaSooraj BarjatyaSharvari

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