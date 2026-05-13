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Unscramble The Welcome To The Jungle Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 12:50 IST

Have a blast with Welcome to the Jungle, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points

  • Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the popular Bollywood comedy franchise, is slated to release on June 26.
  • Directed by Ahmed Khan, it stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Dutt...

Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the popular Bollywood comedy franchise.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, this action-comedy features a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Dutt and more.

The comedy film is scheduled to release on June 26.

But before you watch the movie in the theatre, here's a chance to have some fun with Welcome To The Jungle puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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