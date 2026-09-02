Unscramble The Vvaan Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Directed by Deepak Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a folklore fantasy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film releases on September 25.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia get ready to sizzle together for the first time in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, and the new song Samjho Namight just be proof of that.

Before you listen to the romantic number composed by Tanishk Bagchi, here's a chance to have some fun with The Vvaan with this puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff