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Unscramble The Tu Hai Meri Kiran Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES October 07, 2026 10:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points

  • Tu Hai Meri Kiran is an psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.
  • Director by Karan Rawal, the film will release on October 23.

After posting funny Reels of their life on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will star in a psychological thriller called Tu Hai Meri Kiran, up for release on October 23.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores the thin line between love and obsession, and is directed by first-timer Karan Rawal.

This will be Sonakshi and Zaheer's first film together after their marriage in 2024. Before that, they had worked together in 2022's Double XL.

Now, stop reading and have fun with this jigsaw puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Tu Hai MeriJigsaw PuzzleSonakshi SinhaZaheer IqbalKaran Rawal

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