Home  » Movies » Unscramble The Silaa Jigsaw Puzzle!

Unscramble The Silaa Jigsaw Puzzle!

By REDIFF MOVIES July 29, 2026 12:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

Solve the Silaa jigsaw puzzle!

Key Points

  • Directed by Omung Kumar, Silaa stars Sadia Khateeb and Harshvardhan Rane.
  • Silaa is an romantic action drama about a love story gone wrong
  • Silaa releases in theatres on August 25.

Daadi Ki Shaadi actor Sadia Khateeb is all set to romance Harshvardhan Rane in Omung Kumar's Silaa.

Filmed in Mumbai, Kashmir, and Vietnam, Silaa is a love story gone wrong.

But you can get it right with this jigsaw puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

SilaaJigsaw PuzzleHarshvardhan RaneSadia KhateebOmung Kumar

More From Rediff

Chennai Love Story Review: Charming Romance, But...

Chennai Love Story Review: Charming Romance, But...
Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review: Bas Kar, Yaar!

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review: Bas Kar, Yaar!
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Humour, Heart...

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Humour, Heart...

Related Stories

Special Quiz: Filmi Food For Thought

Special Quiz: Filmi Food For Thought

Quick Links

KashmirVietnamMumbaiAshish Narsale

Web Stories

International Tiger Day: 8 Amazing Tiger Moods

International Tiger Day: 8 Amazing Tiger Moods
What's Special About Realme Narzo 100x 5G?

What's Special About Realme Narzo 100x 5G?
5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore

5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore