Unscramble The Silaa Jigsaw Puzzle!

Solve the Silaa jigsaw puzzle!

Key Points Directed by Omung Kumar, Silaa stars Sadia Khateeb and Harshvardhan Rane.

Silaa is an romantic action drama about a love story gone wrong

Silaa releases in theatres on August 25.

Daadi Ki Shaadi actor Sadia Khateeb is all set to romance Harshvardhan Rane in Omung Kumar's Silaa.

Filmed in Mumbai, Kashmir, and Vietnam, Silaa is a love story gone wrong.

But you can get it right with this jigsaw puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff