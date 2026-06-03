Unscramble The Ranabaali Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Ranabaali, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Ranabaali is a period drama which traces the journey of a fearless 18th century freedom fighter.

The film is slated to release on September 11.

Ranabaali is a period drama which traces the journey of a fearless 18th century freedom fighter resisting British rule during the Great Indian Famine.

Real life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna star in the film -- their first release after their February wedding -- and everyone is waiting to see their chemistry unfold on screen.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film will release on September 11.

Before you catch the movie in the theatres, here's a chance to have some fun with Ranabaali -- with this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff