Unscramble The Patriot Jigsaw Puzzle

Have fun with this jigsaw, folks!

Key Points Patriot marks a reunion of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it releases on May 1.

Solve this fun jigsaw and test your memory.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot marks a major reunion of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in key roles.

Patriot is a highly anticipated spy thriller scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on May 1.

Before you catch the film in the theatres, unscramble this jigsaw puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff