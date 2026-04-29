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Unscramble The Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 09:42 IST

Have fun with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points

  • Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a rom-com, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Singh.
  • The film will release on May 15.
  • But before that, here's a chance to solve a fun puzzle!

Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promises a lot of comedy, chaos, misunderstandings, and yes, romance.

And some fun as well!

It all starts with this jigsaw puzzle, taken with a still from the film.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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