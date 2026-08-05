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Unscramble The Paradise Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES August 05, 2026 09:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Solve The Paradise jigsaw puzzle!

Key Points

  • The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela.
  • The film stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.
  • The Paradise is set in 1980s Secunderabad.

Srikanth Odela's Telugu period action drama, The Paradise, stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story follows a marginalised tribe as it fights against discrimination and struggles for citizenship.

Before the drama unfolds on screen, have some fun playing this jigsaw!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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Sonali KulkarniSrikanth OdelaRaghav JuyalMohan BabuNani

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