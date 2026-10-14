Unscramble The Nakhrewaalii Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Nakhrewaalii is a comedy film, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava.

Nakhrewaalii is set to be release on October 30.

Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, aims to spark conversations around women's safety and deep-rooted societal norms.

Directed by Rahul Shanklya, it will release on October 30.

But before you catch the film in the theatre, here's a chance to have some fun with Nakhrewaalii -- and this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff