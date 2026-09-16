Unscramble The Lust Stories 3 Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Lust Stories 3 is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The anthology stars Radhika Madan, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth.

Lust Stories will stream on Netflix on September 18.

Directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj get together for the third installment of Lust Stories, coming up for release this week.

The film stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Sana Thampi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Radhika Madan, Ali Fazal, and real-life couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Before you catch the film on Netflix, have fun with this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff