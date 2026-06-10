Unscramble The Lenin Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Lenin, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse play lead roles in the action romance Lenin.

The film is slated to release on June 26.

Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, Lenin is produced by Akhil's father, movie superstar Nagarjuna.

Akhil Akkineni's first release after his wedding is the Telugu action romance, Lenin .

Produced by his father Nagarjuna, the film will release on June 26.

Before you catch the film in theatres, here's a chance to have some fun with Lenin -- and this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff