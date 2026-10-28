Unscramble The King Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan plays an assassin and mentor to daughter Suhana Khan in King.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Sujoy Ghosh, King releases on December 24.

The year ends with King!

Shah Rukh Khan plays assassin and mentor to his daughter Suhana Khan in the film, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma.

Before that excitements starts, have some fun with this King puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff