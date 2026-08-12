Unscramble The Khalifa Jigsaw Puzzle

Solve the Khalifa jigsaw puzzle!

Key Points Vysakh's Khalifa is a thriller, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Malvika Sharma, Indrans and Tovino Thomas.

The film will release on August 20.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a gold-smuggling kingpin in the Malayalam action thriller Khalifa.

What's got our attention is his song with his leading lady Malavika Sharma, Asalayavale, sung by Sid Sriram and Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy on lyrics by Muthu.

Now, play the song while you unscramble this jigsaw.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff