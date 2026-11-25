Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Open World, is an action-adventure film.

It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito.

Jumanji: Open World will release on December 25.

Jumanji: Open World is a role reversal of the previous two Dwayne Johnson films -- the video game breaks free from its console and unleashes its wild creatures and chaos directly into the real world.

Dwayne Johnson reprises his role of Dr Smolder Bravestone, joined by Jack Black as Professor Sheldon 'Shelly' Oberon, Kevin Hart as Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar, Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse, and Nick Jonas as Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Open World is set for a theatrical release on December 25.

Before you catch all the fun and chaos on the big screen, solve this jigsaw puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff