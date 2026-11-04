Unscramble The Gunmaaster G9 Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana.

Gunmaaster G9 will release on November 27.

Aditya Datt's Gunmaaster G9 brings back the magic of Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya, and the thriller is up for release on November 27.

But before the film thrills you, have some fun with the Gunmaaster G9 jigsaw puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff