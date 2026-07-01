Unscramble The Dhamaal 4 Jigsaw Puzzle!

Have a blast with Dhamaal 4, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Directed by Indra Kumar, it will release on July 10.

Get ready to have some Dhamaal online before you watch the fourth instalment of the hit franchise.

All you have to do is pick out the pieces of Anjali Anand and Riteish Deshmukh from this jigsaw puzzle, and solve it!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot.

Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Aslam Hunani/Rediff