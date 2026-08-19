Unscramble The Babita Singh Reporting Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Babita Singh Reporting, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, Babita Singh Reporting is a murder mystery starring Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti.

The film is slated to premiere on Prime Video on August 28.

OTT is all set to get even more thrilling with the new murder mystery, Babita Singh Reporting, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti, arriving on August 28 on Prime Video.

Ambiecka Pandit, known for the OTT series, Black Warrant, directSs this film.

Before we watch Babita investigate the murder of a childhood friend, here's your chance to unscramble this jigsaw puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff