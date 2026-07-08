Unscramble The Awarapan 2 Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Awarapan 2, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic.

Emraan Hashmi reprises his role while Disha Patani joins the franchise as the female lead.

It is scheduled for release in theatres on August 14.

Almost 20 years after the first film, Emraan Hashmi returns with Awarapan 2.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, and will release on August 14.

Before you catch the film in the theatres, here's a chance to have some fun with Awarapan 2... and this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff