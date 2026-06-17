HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Unscramble The Alpha Jigsaw Puzzle

Unscramble The Alpha Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read

June 17, 2026 11:24 IST

Have a blast with Alpha, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points

  • Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.
  • Directed by Shiv Rawail, the Yash Raj spy universe movie releases on July 3.

Alia Bhatt is all set for serious action in her spy film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

The trailer looks super cool, and we can't wait to watch the film on July 3.

Before you watch the action unfold on screen, have some fun with the Alpha puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot.

Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Quiz: Know Bollywood's Behind-The-Bars?
Quiz: Know Bollywood's Behind-The-Bars?
Unscramble The Cocktail 2 Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Cocktail 2 Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Ranabaali Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Ranabaali Jigsaw Puzzle
Take This Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!
Take This Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!
Unscramble The Lenin Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Lenin Jigsaw Puzzle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Watch: Macron Receives PM Modi with a Warm Welcome at G7 Summit0:35

Watch: Macron Receives PM Modi with a Warm Welcome at G7...

Rashmika and Kriti spotted together at Mumbai airport0:56

Rashmika and Kriti spotted together at Mumbai airport

WATCH: Meloni's BODY LANGUAGE toward Trump Steals the Show2:51

WATCH: Meloni's BODY LANGUAGE toward Trump Steals the Show

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO