Unscramble The Alpha Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Alpha, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the Yash Raj spy universe movie releases on July 3.

Alia Bhatt is all set for serious action in her spy film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

The trailer looks super cool, and we can't wait to watch the film on July 3.

Before you watch the action unfold on screen, have some fun with the Alpha puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot.

Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff