HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Salman, Chitrangada

Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Salman, Chitrangada

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 20, 2026 14:39 IST

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is a war movie based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, highlighting the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Salman Khan plays the lead role, reportedly inspired by Colonel Santosh Babu, along with Chitrangada Singh.

Before you watch Battle of Galwan on the big screen on April 17, unscramble this puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So go ahead -- start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Feature created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Unscramble Priyanka Chopra In Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble Priyanka Chopra In Jigsaw Puzzle
The Big Bollywood Bandook Quiz
The Big Bollywood Bandook Quiz
Don't Miss Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz
Don't Miss Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz
The Nostalgic 2001 Bollywood Quiz
The Nostalgic 2001 Bollywood Quiz
Unscramble Kiara In The Toxic Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble Kiara In The Toxic Jigsaw Puzzle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi look cute and stylish at the promotion event of Do Deewane Sehar1:26

Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi look cute and stylish...

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and handsome1:35

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and...

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stylish and cool in an off shoulder top1:39

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stylish and cool in an off...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO