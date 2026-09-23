Unscramble Nayyi Navelli Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli, is a fantasy-comedy film starring Yami Gautam Dhar in lead role.

Nayi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.

Maari Director Balaji Mohan will make his Bollywood directorial debut with Nayi Navelli.

Nayi Navelli is an supernatural comedy-drama, In which a picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise.

But when her brother-in-law grows suspicious, he begins to wonder: Is the ideal daughter-in-law actually an evil force from another world?

Yami Gautam Dhar plays the mysterious new bride Mohini. The other cast includes Addinath M Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anurag Thakur, Aaditya Kulshreshth, and Sonal Jha.

Nayi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.

Before you watch the film, here's a chance to have some fun with Nayi Navelli and this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff