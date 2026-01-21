HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unscramble Kiara In The Toxic Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
January 21, 2026 11:54 IST

Kiara Advani looks anything but Toxic in her first poster from Geetu Mohandas' upcoming film, starring Yash.

This hot mama promises to give you a 'Fairy Tale For The Grown Ups' in the big March actioner but before that, it's time to unscramble her!

Solve this jigsaw puzzle of Kiara from Toxic, and have fun while you do it!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

Start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

REDIFF MOVIES
