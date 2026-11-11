Unscramble Kaali Kheti Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Kaali Kheti stars Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary.

Written and Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti is an rural horror-mystery film.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

Before you get scared in the theatre, have some fun with the Kaali Kheti jigsaw puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff