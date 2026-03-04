HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unscramble The Peddi Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 15:23 IST

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is a Telugu-language sports action drama, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Before you watch it in theatres on April 30 -- and dance to Chikiri Chikiri! -- unscramble this jigsaw puzzle.

Key Points

  • Unscramble the Peddi jigsaw puzzle.
  • Drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.
  • Peddi will release on April 30.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

Start playing and testing your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

REDIFF MOVIES
