Unscramble Haiwaan Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's a fun way to test your memory!

Key Points Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher in lead roles.

Haiwaan is set to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11.

Haiwaan is an edge-of-the-seat thriller directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharibb Hashmi in pivotal roles.

The newly released promotional track Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Raghav Chaitanya.

The song features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Akshay and Saif and adds a fresh flavour to the thriller.

Haiwaan releases worldwide in cinemas on September 11.

Before we get lost in that music, here's a chance to have some fun with Haiwaan -- and this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff