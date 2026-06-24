Unscramble Eetha Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Eetha, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Eetha chronicles the struggles and triumphs of legendary Maharashtrian lavani and tamasha artist, Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is scheduled to release on August 28.

Two years after she gave us the chills in Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor returns with Eetha, a biopic on the Maharashtrian lavani and tamasha artist, Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is scheduled to release on August 28.

But before we watch Shraddha's magic unfold on screen, here's a chance to have some fun with Eetha, with this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff