Unscramble Bandar Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Bandar, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is a thriller starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

The story revolves around an aging television star who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend.

The film is slated to release on on June 5.

Bandar is a crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

It stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B Shetty and Jitendra Joshi in prominent roles.

The story revolves around an aging television actor who is accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend.

Before you catch the film in the theatre on June 5, here's a chance to have some fun with Bandar's puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff