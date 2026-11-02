Udta Teer May Cross Rs 50 Crore. Nakhrewaali Non-Starter

Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer is poised to be an average box office success, benefiting from a clear run with no significant new releases.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer.

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer had a decent first week; the second weekend brought in approximately Rs 11 crore, pushing its total to Rs 41.86 crore.

New release Nakhrewaali was a non-starter, collecting under Rs 50 lakh in its opening weekend.

Indie film Pyre also had negligible collections, despite aiming for word-of-mouth promotion.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Udta Teer continued its run in theatres for another week, making the most of the open space ahead of it, as Nakhrewaali was the only new release.

The comedy had a decent first week of Rs 30.88 crore (Rs 308.8 million) and in order to reach a lifetime of Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), it needed the second weekend to bring in at least Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million).

Udta Teer had a sufficient count of screens at its disposal and hence, the drop from the first to the second weekend was less than 50 percent. As a result, the second weekend brought in around Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million), with Saturday and Sunday crossing Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) each.

The film's total earnings stands at Rs 41.86 crore (Rs 418.6 million) and it should eventually cross Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), hence emerging as an average success story.

Nakhrewaali Struggles

IMAGE: Pragati Srivastava and Ansh Duggal in Nakhrewaalii.

Meanwhile, Nakhrewaali was a non-starter. It is a delayed romcom that saw a token release for itself.

Audiences weren't even aware of its arrival. With the weekend collections falling under Rs 50 lakh, it will end its business in quick time.

Pyre Hopes For An Audience

IMAGE: Hira Devi and Padam Singh in Pyre.

The Indie movie Pyre managed a few shows at select properties. The weekend collections were low, under Rs 50 lakh, but the makers hope to push it on the basis of word-of-mouth to allow some showcasing for it even after the big Ramayana release on November 5.

Estimates Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff