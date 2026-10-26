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Udta Teer Enjoys Decent Opening At Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT October 26, 2026 12:23 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer managed a decent first week at the box office, navigating a crowded release schedule where several new Hindi films struggled to find an audience.

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer.

Key Points

  • Udta Teer had a decent first week at the box office, collecting Rs 19.56 crore (Rs 195.6 million) over the opening weekend.
  • Other new releases Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Tum Mere Ho, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Little Thomas performed poorly.
  • Udta Teer aims for a lifetime collection of around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), though its run will be shortened by the upcoming release of Ramayana.
 

There was nothing special about last Friday -- it wasn't a holiday or festive weekend -- but yet, there were as many as six releases in theatres.

Perhaps this was because there were only two weeks before the biggie Ramayana would arrive in Diwali. But it was professional harakiri to have all films arrive together and then not just struggle with screens and shows, but also audience attention.

Udta Teer's Performance

Out of all the releases, Udta Teer did reasonably well at the box office.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer was not supposed to arrive last Friday as its release was earlier scheduled for October 9. But the blockbuster response for Drishyam 3 led to its postponement, and that took the edge away from the momentum after the good response to its trailer.

As a result, the opening day was fair at around Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million), though positive word-of-mouth meant that there was very good growth on Saturday and even more on Sunday. Its total weekend score stands at Rs 19.56 crore (Rs 195.6 million).

Now, it boils down to the stability it manages during the weekdays. If it collects Rs 12 crore to Rs 13 crore (Rs 120 million to Rs 130 million) this week, Udta Teer will head for a lifetime count of Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), since its run will be cut short by Ramayana. Still, that will be a decent total.

Other Releases Struggle

A scene from Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

IMAGE: A scene from Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

The other releases include Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Tum Mere Ho, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, Doosra and Little Thomas.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar arrived without any promotion but surprisingly, saw a good release. Still, the footfalls were hardly there despite the BOGO offer and the weekend collections stayed under Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million).

A scene from Tu Hai Meri Kiran

IMAGE: A scene from Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

Tum Mere Ho and Tu Hai Meri Kiran could not garner a weekend of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million). The reports also aren't encouraging to warrant a run of beyond one week.

Doosra was a seven-year delayed film, which arrived with no promotions. It saw a weekend of less than Rs 25 lakh.

Little Thomas saw a token release for itself and its collections are under Rs 50 lakh.

There's only one release in theatres this Friday, Nakhrewaali, so Udta Teer would continue to benefit at the box office.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

More News Coverage

Udta TeerAyushmann KhurranaPehla Pyaar Doosri BaarHindiRamayana

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