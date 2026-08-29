Two Kings Can Coexist: Nagarjuna On The King Clash

'There is enough room for two Kings during the festive season.'

IMAGE: Nagarjuna Akkineni, who turned 67 on August 29. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akkineni Nagarjuna/Facebook

"If as you say I look 40 at 67, then I hope I look 41 at 68," movie superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni tells Subhash K Jha.

Key Points 'There is a hunger within me as an actor, a search for challenging parts that is insatiable.'

'I think positively. I never allow myself to get disheartened, no matter what the situation.'

'Christmas has always been an auspicious time for my films.'

For an actor who has achieved everything, how do you feel at 67?

First of all, I don't feel 67 at all. Personally I feel very very fulfilled, very happy.

Both my sons have had blockbusters recently.

To my relief and happiness, Chaitanya and Akhil are not compared to me or to each other.

And they both have blockbuster marriages?

Ha ha. Yes! They are both very happy.

My daughters-in-law are wonderful human beings. My sons couldn't have chosen better.

So a blockbuster family life. And a professional one too?

I am spending my birthday with the five people who matter the most to me. Just six of us together.

It is a blockbuster birthday. I have nothing to complain about.

But Subhash, there is a hunger within me as an actor, a search for challenging parts that is insatiable.

I think it is that hunger which keeps an actor relevant.

IMAGE: Nagarjuna with his sons Akhil and Chaitanya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akkineni Nagarjuna/Facebook

'God is kind to me, always'

Speaking of hunger, how do you manage to look 40 at 67? There is a rumour that you don't eat at all.

Ha ha. I don't know. I eat correctly. I don't starve myself or go on a crash diet.

I haven't missed my morning exercises for 45 years, from when there were no gyms, unless I am really unwell.

Most importantly, I think positively. I never allow myself to get disheartened, no matter what the situation.

I am blessed with the right metabolism.

More importantly, I am surrounded by people I love: My family, my friends, my fans who keep me going.

God is kind to me, always. I couldn't have asked for more in life.

On both the personal and professional front, I couldn't have hoped for more.

'Telugu cinema is currently going through boomtime. Hit after hit'

Your 100th film is getting ready?

Yesss! We have worked really hard to make it a memorable experience. I believe it has turned out well.

Telugu cinema is currently going through boomtime. Hit after hit.

I hope my King100 is also going to be part of that boomtime.

Is that the final title King100?

Yes. We released the first glimpse on my birthday. Prior to that, no one had seen a single visual of the film.

We are now getting ready for release on December 24.

December 24 is also the release date of Shah Rukh Khan's King? Two Kings clashing on the same Friday?

Ha ha. Well if you put it that way, yes.

I have just been told that Shah Rukh's King is coming on the same day as my King100.

I wish him and his film well.

Christmas has always been an auspicious time for my films.

There is enough room for two Kings during the festive season.

IMAGE: The movie poster of King100 staring Nagarjuna Akkineni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akkineni Nagarjuna/Facebook

Shah Rukh Clash Reaction

Tell me a bit about King100?

Like the recent hits in Telugu, King100 has a strong family theme.

It is basically a father-daughter film.

I hope Tabu is not playing your daughter?

Ha ha ha. No! She has a very powerful role.

I can't tell you what she is playing.

As for your joke about Tabu playing my daughter, I am not into de-aging and making my heroines play my mother.

Any unfulfilled dreams?

None. All my dreams have come true.

When I see my sons smiling, I feel I am blessed.

As a father I wish to see them happy always.

Any wishes for yourself?

If as you say I look 40 at 67, then I hope I look 41 at 68.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff