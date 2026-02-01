Twins For Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela

.

IMAGE: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. Photograph: Kind courtesy upasanakaminenikonidela/instagram.com

It's a double celebration for actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, as the couple have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

With the arrival of the twins, Ram Charan and Upasana are now parents to three children.

Wishes and blessings have been pouring in from fans and well-wishers across the country.

Grandparents' Joy -- Chiranjeevi Shares the News on X

The happy news was shared by Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi on social media.

The megastar took to his X account to inform everyone about the new arrivals and also shared how the family is feeling after becoming grandparents again.

Thanking everyone for their love and prayers, Chiranjeevi wrote, 'With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.

'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well.

'Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents.

'We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes."

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages began flooding social media.

Fans & Industry Wishes Flood Social Media

IMAGE: Chiranjeevi's tweet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi Konidela/X

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.

The couple has so far kept her away from the public eye and not revealed her face.

Next Film -- Peddi Starring Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Peddi.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

Key Points Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcome twins -- a baby boy and a baby girl.

The couple are now parents to three children.

The happy news was shared by Chiranjeevi on social media.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff