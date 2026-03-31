HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » TV Actors Make The Red Carpet Super Stylish

TV Actors Make The Red Carpet Super Stylish

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 12:56 IST

x

Television folk had a glamorous night out, when they walked the red carpet for the Universal India Awards 2026, held at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star.

Key Points

  • The Universal India Awards 2026 took place on March 30 at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star, with appearances from popular celebrities and digital creators including Akanksha Puri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh, and Divya Agarwal.
  • Akanksha Puri won the Style Sensation Of The Year, Monalisa received the Evergreen Entertainment Star, Vikrant Singh earned the Fan Favourite, and Renuka Panwar was honoured as the Folk Sensation Of the Year.
  • The event featured notable attendees like Chaahat Pandey, Shiny Doshi, Alfia Jafry, Kashish Kapoor, Shefali Bagga, Muskan Bamne, and others, highlighting a mix of television stars and digital influencers.
 

Akanksha Puri

Vighnaharta Ganesha actor Akanksha Puri wins the Style Sensation Of The Year award.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who was seen in Bigg Boss 10, wins the Evergreen Entertainment Star award while Vikrant Singh wins the Fan Favourite award.

 

Renuka Panwar

Renuka Panwar wins the Folk Sensation Of the Year Award.

 

Chaahat Pandey

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey.

 

Shiny Doshi

Actress Shiny Doshi.

 

Alfia Jafry

Digital creator Alfia Jafry.

 

Kashish Kapoor

MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant Kashish Kapoor.

 

Shefali Bagga

Shefali Bagga.

 

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal.

 

Muskan Bamne

Anupama actor Muskan Bamne.

 

Akansha Chamola

Actor Akansha Chamola.

 

Prajakta Sukhre

Singer Prajakta Sukhre.

 

Shivmani

Sivamani.

 

Samay Raina

Samay Raina.

 

Vishal Pandey

Actor Vishal Pandey.

 

Danish Alfaaz

Singer-songwriter Danish Alfaaz.

 

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi.

 

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Actor Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Vijay-Rashmika Start Shooting For Ranabaali
Vijay-Rashmika Start Shooting For Ranabaali
Rakul-Jackky Party With Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt
Rakul-Jackky Party With Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt
10 Reasons Why Akshaye Khanna Is So Appealing
10 Reasons Why Akshaye Khanna Is So Appealing
How March Treated Priyanka Chopra
How March Treated Priyanka Chopra
Rani's Mardaani 3, Shahid's O'Romeo Arrive on OTT
Rani's Mardaani 3, Shahid's O'Romeo Arrive on OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Trump shares footage of massive explosions amid new attacks on Iran0:32

Watch: Trump shares footage of massive explosions amid...

Neha Panchal Tops UPPSC PCS 2024 with Rank 12:11

Neha Panchal Tops UPPSC PCS 2024 with Rank 1

Watch: Russian-Origin Fuel Tanker En Route to Cuba Spotted in Venezuelan Waters0:36

Watch: Russian-Origin Fuel Tanker En Route to Cuba...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO