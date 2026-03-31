TV Actors Make The Red Carpet Super Stylish

Television folk had a glamorous night out, when they walked the red carpet for the Universal India Awards 2026, held at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star.

Key Points The Universal India Awards 2026 took place on March 30 at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star, with appearances from popular celebrities and digital creators including Akanksha Puri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh, and Divya Agarwal.

Akanksha Puri won the Style Sensation Of The Year, Monalisa received the Evergreen Entertainment Star, Vikrant Singh earned the Fan Favourite, and Renuka Panwar was honoured as the Folk Sensation Of the Year.

The event featured notable attendees like Chaahat Pandey, Shiny Doshi, Alfia Jafry, Kashish Kapoor, Shefali Bagga, Muskan Bamne, and others, highlighting a mix of television stars and digital influencers.

Vighnaharta Ganesha actor Akanksha Puri wins the Style Sensation Of The Year award.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who was seen in Bigg Boss 10, wins the Evergreen Entertainment Star award while Vikrant Singh wins the Fan Favourite award.

Renuka Panwar wins the Folk Sensation Of the Year Award.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey.

Actress Shiny Doshi.

Digital creator Alfia Jafry.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant Kashish Kapoor.

Shefali Bagga.

Divya Agarwal.

Anupama actor Muskan Bamne.

Actor Akansha Chamola.

Singer Prajakta Sukhre.

Sivamani.

Samay Raina.

Actor Vishal Pandey.

Singer-songwriter Danish Alfaaz.

Rajat Bedi.

Actor Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff