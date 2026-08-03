TV Actor Aditi Sharma Accuses Husband Of Domestic Violence

Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and in-laws, detailing allegations of physical and mental harassment, assault, verbal abuse, character defamation, and the misuse of her valuable stridhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Sharma

Key Points Actor Aditi Sharma has filed an FIR against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and her in-laws for alleged domestic violence.

She claims her husband's behaviour changed shortly after their November 2024 wedding, leading to objections over clothes, financial demands, and suspicion of her character.

Aditi also alleges her mother-in-law retained her wedding jewellery and that her in-laws sided with her husband during attempts to resolve disputes.

Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, her mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik and her sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, at Mumbai's Goregaon police station. An FIR was registered on July 31 against the three individuals based on Sharma's complaint.

Sharma has accused them of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, doubting her character, and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).

Allegations of Changing Behaviour Post-Marriage

According to her statement to the police, Aditi met Abhineet in June 2021 during an online acting class. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship.

With the consent of both families, the couple began living together in a flat in Goregaon, north west Mumbai, in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024.

Aditi alleged that within two to three days of the wedding, her husband's behaviour changed. She claimed he started objecting to her choice of clothes and picking fights over minor issues. She also alleged that instead of contributing to household expenses, her husband would take money from her.

Escalation of Harassment and Stridhan Misuse

According to the complaint, an argument over coffee on January 1, 2025, escalated into verbal abuse.

Following this, her husband allegedly began suspecting her character, accused her of having an affair, regularly checked her mobile phone, and started sleeping in a separate room. She alleged that she was prevented from speaking to her parents.

Aditi also accused her mother-in-law of allegedly retaining her wedding jewellery, including a gold chain, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra, and bangles, and refusing to return them despite repeated requests.

She further alleged that when her mother-in-law and sister-in-law visited the couple's home to resolve their disputes, they sided with her husband and subjected her to further harassment.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff