Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Music Night

Adarsh Gourav makes his playback singing and rap debut with Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor cheers on.

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor at the Tu Yaa Main music launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav attended the music launch of their upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.

Adarsh Gourav makes his singing and rap debut with the film.

Tu Yaa Main arrives just in time for the Valentine's Day weekend on February 13.

"Ekdum raapchik!" shouted an excited Shanya Kapoor in full Mumbaiyya style at the music launch of her upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, co-starring Adarsh Gourav.

She was talking about the album's peppy dance track Fame Us, a high-energy number that captures the film's fun, chaotic mood and the hustle of the influencer duo they play in the film.

The cast made it to the event, though their crocodile co-star clearly (and mercifully) skipped the event.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor at the Tu Yaa Main music launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

The Tu Yaa Main album features tracks titled Jee Liya, Naam Karu Bada, Chandni, MumBhai and Aala Flowpara, with snippets from each performed live at the event, giving the audience a taste of the film's soundscape.

The evening moved ahead with a string of rap performances by artists Chaitanya Pandit, 2Sharc, Dhruv Visvanath and Chhavi Sodhani, keeping the crowd hooked as the launch turned into a full-blown music showcase.

Adarsh Gourav marks his debut as singer with Tu Yaa Main

Adarsh makes his playback singing and rap debut with the film, lending his voice to three tracks: Jee Liya, Naam Karu Bada, and his character introduction number, Aala Flowpara.

He performed bits of the songs live, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Shanaya, equally caught up in the excitement, joined the singers on multiple occasions, breaking into spontaneous dance moves as she vibed to the music.

'Tu Yaa Main was a great, great ride'

IMAGE: Bejoy Nambiar, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav at the Tu Yaa Main music launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Director Bejoy Nambiar and Producer Aanand L Rai joined the team on stage, smiling and swaying along as the launch turned into a lively celebration.

"We had a lot of fun doing this, and both Adarsh and Shanaya can vouch for the fact that as fun and challenging as it was, it was still a great, great ride," Bejoy said about the film.

"This roller-coaster ride was kick-started by Aanand sir who came and asked me to just listen to the script. When I heard the story from Himanshu (Sharma) and Abhishek (Bandekar), I was instantly hooked. I didn't care that it was adaptation, I thought if the story sounds so good, my job as a director is to just execute it," he added.

IMAGE: Himanshu Sharma, Aanand L Rai, Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor and Bejoy Nambiar at the Tu Yaa Main music launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

If the launch was any hint, Tu Yaa Main is gearing up to be as lively and fun as its soundtrack.

The film releases in theatres on February 13, perfectly timed for the Valentine's Day weekend.