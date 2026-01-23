Tu Yaa Main: 'Date-Fright' Valentine's Day Movie

'We've seen horror comedies and rom-coms, but I don't think anyone has seen romance mixed with a survival thriller.'

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav at the Tu Yaa Main trailer launch in Mumbai, January 22, 2026.

Key Points Tu Yaa Main, says Shanaya Kapoor, is a 'romance mixed with survival thriller'.

Director Bejoy Nambiar says it is a 'date-night, date-fright film'.

Adarsh Gourav plays a hip-hop artist in the Valentine' Day release.

This Valentine's Day, get ready to be scared!

Bejoy Nambiar's creature feature Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, will release on Friday, February 13.

"We know this is a date-night, date-fright film, and what better date than Friday the 13th?" Bejoy says.

At its trailer launch, Adarsh looked like the hip-hop artist he plays in the film.

"I have been to many places and have grown up with different people but I have to give a shoutout to Shantanu Pujari, who is one of the pioneers of hip-hop in Mumbai," Adarsh said.

"He introduced me to (hip-hop artists) AJ Bantai, Shakespeare and Gravity. He took me to Govandi (north east Mumbai), where I met Vijaydada. I met all these hip-hop icons and got to learn about their humble beginnings and the reasons why they got into hip-hop."

What made Shanaya say yes to the film? She tells us, "This journey started with (casting director) Mukesh Chhabra. He sent me two scenes; there was no script. I read them and immediately felt like I had to audition for this. He saw potential in me, which I'm grateful for."

"When I eventually read the script, I felt it had everything, love, horror, thriller, dance, comedy. We've seen horror comedies and rom-coms, but I don't think anyone has seen romance mixed with a survival thriller."

Sharing his experience of working with Shanaya, Adarsh said, "It was amazing! I realised she has a very child-like innocence. She's easily happy and pleased in life, it doesn't take much to make her laugh. I think I'm very funny, but actually, she just laughs very easily."

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav at the trailer launch.

Tu Yaa Main Director Bejoy Nambiar: 'We haven't seen a survival thriller before'

IMAGE: Bejoy Nambiar, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav at the trailer launch.

Bejoy Nambiar shared his thoughts on the unpredictability of the industry: "It's quite a volatile market; I don't think anyone can predict what will work. Sometimes you feel only horror comedies will succeed, and then something like Saiyaara comes along. Audiences are changing too, and as filmmakers and artists, we're constantly trying to keep up and present something new. That's what we're attempting with this film as well."

"Like Shanaya mentioned earlier, it's a mix of genres. We haven't seen a survival thriller before, so I'm hoping the newness will appeal to the audience."

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor at the trailer launch.

Aanand L Rai: 'Tu Yaa Main was a story I wanted to see'

IMAGE: Parul Gulati, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Aanand L Rai, Bejoy Nambiar and Jay Bhanushali at the trailer launch.

Which creature feature is Adarsh's favourite?

"It's difficult to think beyond Jurassic Park. There's so much nostalgia attached to it. It was the first time I saw a dinosaur on screen in a theatre, so for me, it will always be the first Jurassic Park," Adarsh said.

Shanaya added: "For me, it's a film called Crawl, which features two alligators. When my younger brother heard that I was doing this film, he went crazy! There were crocodile toys and movies all over the house. Crawl was one of the films he told me to watch, and I really loved it."

When asked how he decided to produce a creature feature, Proudcer Aanand L Rai shared, "This was a story I wanted to see, and I knew Bejoy Nambiar would make a good film. These are the kinds of stories I like producing. In my mind, if I couldn't make this film myself, at least I would learn by working with him."

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav at the trailer launch.

