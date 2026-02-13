Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Arrives On OTT

Drama, dazzle, detectives, dhamaal, it's there on OTT this week. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey rue and romance in glossy Dharma style over the course of their wedding planner-meets-budding novelist attractions and bogus conflicts in a rom-com boasting of a tongue twister of a title.

The Housemaid

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Freida McFadden's novel The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's thriller aspirations kickstart when a maid comes to work for a wealthy household and the dark secrets the twain share.

Ikkis

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Director Sriram Raghavan tells the story of youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the sensitively treated biopic and anti-war tale.

Kohraa 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Punjabi, Hindi (with subtitles)

Loved the first Kohraa? You're in a treat with the new season, which continues its complex police procedural pursuits in yet another murky investigation, set across Punjab led by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

The horror franchise shows no signs of slowing down with this ninth instalment wherein a pair of paranormal investigators endeavour to chase off the demon from yet another haunted home.

Bandwaale

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor and Swanand Kirkire form an unlikely troika empowering each other's voice and dreams through a curious collaboration in the eight-part series.

Baby Girl

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A newborn's disappearance from the hospital compels an attendant and the prime suspect in the case to embark on a feverish search for the child.

The Singers

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film at this year's Oscars, The Singers chronicles a spontaneous singing session to pick the best of the lot and take a life of its own.

Predator: Badlands

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A futuristic standalone from the Predator franchise, Badlands focuses on the action enveloping an outcast's dangerous adventures on a hostile planet as he takes on a deadly foe and bumps into an unexpected ally.

The Art of Sarah

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The truth about a woman projecting herself to be an embodiment of luxury branding comes out when she becomes the subject of a murder mystery through the eyes of a dedicated detective.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Jiiva dominates the scene of this well received satire as a panchayat president of a village in charge of keeping the peace when a wedding and a funeral collide.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Naveen Polishetty's loony humour is key to this masala about a quick witted bloke and his belief in short cuts to procure wealth by marrying into it until he knows better.

The Things You Kill

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Turkish (with subtitles)

Traumatised by his mother's death under mysterious circumstances, a professor decides to seek vendetta by employing a gardener's help to deliver the danger in Alireza Khatami's acclaimed The Things You Kill.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has a battery of stars -- Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara -- and a familiar premise of a super cop protecting his estranged family from harm's way.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff