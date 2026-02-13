HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Arrives On OTT

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Arrives On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 13, 2026 09:57 IST

Drama, dazzle, detectives, dhamaal, it's there on OTT this week. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey rue and romance in glossy Dharma style over the course of their wedding planner-meets-budding novelist attractions and bogus conflicts in a rom-com boasting of a tongue twister of a title.

 

The Housemaid
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Based on Freida McFadden's novel The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's thriller aspirations kickstart when a maid comes to work for a wealthy household and the dark secrets the twain share.

Ikkis
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Director Sriram Raghavan tells the story of youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the sensitively treated biopic and anti-war tale.

Kohraa 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Punjabi, Hindi (with subtitles)

Loved the first Kohraa? You're in a treat with the new season, which continues its complex police procedural pursuits in yet another murky investigation, set across Punjab led by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti.

The Conjuring: Last Rites
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

The horror franchise shows no signs of slowing down with this ninth instalment wherein a pair of paranormal investigators endeavour to chase off the demon from yet another haunted home.

Bandwaale
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor and Swanand Kirkire form an unlikely troika empowering each other's voice and dreams through a curious collaboration in the eight-part series.

Baby Girl
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A newborn's disappearance from the hospital compels an attendant and the prime suspect in the case to embark on a feverish search for the child.

The Singers
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film at this year's Oscars, The Singers chronicles a spontaneous singing session to pick the best of the lot and take a life of its own.

Predator: Badlands
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

A futuristic standalone from the Predator franchise, Badlands focuses on the action enveloping an outcast's dangerous adventures on a hostile planet as he takes on a deadly foe and bumps into an unexpected ally.

The Art of Sarah
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The truth about a woman projecting herself to be an embodiment of luxury branding comes out when she becomes the subject of a murder mystery through the eyes of a dedicated detective.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Jiiva dominates the scene of this well received satire as a panchayat president of a village in charge of keeping the peace when a wedding and a funeral collide.

Anaganaga Oka Raju
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Naveen Polishetty's loony humour is key to this masala about a quick witted bloke and his belief in short cuts to procure wealth by marrying into it until he knows better.

The Things You Kill
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Turkish (with subtitles)

Traumatised by his mother's death under mysterious circumstances, a professor decides to seek vendetta by employing a gardener's help to deliver the danger in Alireza Khatami's acclaimed The Things You Kill.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has a battery of stars -- Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara -- and a familiar premise of a super cop protecting his estranged family from harm's way.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

