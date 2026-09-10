Triptii Dimri-AP Dhillon's Day Out With Apple

Triptii Dimri and A P Dhillon were spotted at the high-profile Apple launch event in Cupertino, California on Wednesday, where the tech giant unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro series and the groundbreaking foldable iPhone Duo.

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and A P Dhillon at the Apple launch event.

Key Points Triptii Dimri and A P Dhillon attended the Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, making a rare joint public appearance.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 18 Pro series, including the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable iPhone Duo.

John Ternus delivered his first keynote as Apple's CEO at the event, where both Triptii and AP interacted with him.

Triptii Dimri and singer A P Dhillon made a rare joint appearance at the Apple launch in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday.

The tech giant unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro series models, including iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, alongside its first-ever foldable iPhone Duo.

Celebrity Sightings at Apple Park

The event also marked John Ternus' first keynote as the company's CEO.

Triptii shared pictures from the day on her social media handle, showing her interacting with the staff, checking out the new devices, exploring the site, and also striking up a conversation with Ternus.

'A memorable evening at Apple Park, from experiencing the keynote in person to witnessing a new chapter unfold for @apple. A special one with #JohnTernus stepping into this new chapter. Thank you for having us @apple team, it was a wonderful experience. Here’s to what’s ahead,' she wrote.

Take a look at Triptii's day out at Apple Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Introducing the New iPhone Models

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and A P Dhillon at the Apple launch event.

Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max alongside its first-ever foldable model, iPhone Duo.

Both the Pro models promise to deliver the most advanced Pro camera system in an iPhone and huge leaps in battery life and performance with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI. It is available in four colour shades, including black, silver, glacier, and burgundy.

On the other hand, the iPhone Duo has been described as the thinnest iPhone ever with a 7.6-inch inner display. Powered by the new A20 Pro, the phone also features an advanced thermal management system with a custom-designed vapour chamber and a dual-battery architecture. Likewise, it comes with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI, offering powerful AI capabilities.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff