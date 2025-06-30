Tragic Scenes from Shefali Jariwala's Funeral

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi broke down at her funeral as he carried out the last rites.

The funeral was held at the Oshiwara crematorium in north west Mumbai, and several of her friends and colleagues arrived to pay their last respects.

Shefali's distraught parents, Sunita and Satish Jariwala.

The ambulance carrying Shefali's body.

Mahira Sharma with Arti Singh, who wrote a heartfelt tribute to Shefali.

Also spotted at the funeral were other Bigg Boss 13 contestants: Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta and Reshami Desai.

Sunidhi Chauhan with her husband Hitesh Sonik, right.

Husband Parag Tyagi, centre, with Hindustan Bhau, left, Shefali's rakhi brother.

Parag requested the media to be sensitive, saying, 'Please mazaak jhama mat banayega mai request karta hu bas...Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log. Woh jahan bhi rahe khush rahe aur shanti se rahe.'

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff