Tovino Thomas Opts Out Of NTR Jr's Dragon

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has officially exited Prashanth Neel's highly anticipated Telugu film Dragon, co-starring NTR Jr, citing extensive production delays that conflicted with his demanding schedule for Malayalam projects.

Photograph: Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Key Points Malayali actor Tovino Thomas has exited the Telugu film Dragon, starring NTR Jr, due to persistent production delays.

The delays were clashing with Tovino Thomas's schedule for his Malayalam film projects.

Tovino Thomas had already shot scenes for Dragon, meaning his portions will need to be reshot with a new actor.

Malayali actor Tovino Thomas, who was to play a major role in Prashanth Neel's Dragon, has exited the project, as the constant delays were impinging on the schedules of his Malayalam projects.

Tovino is a prominent star in Kerala, known for his career-defining performances, and is a much sought-after actor in his home state.

Production Hurdles for Dragon

Prashanth Neel convinced Tovino to venture into Telugu cinema with Dragon. But it has been more than a year since the project went into shooting, with no sign of completion.

In fact, Anil Kapoor has been added to the project just recently. Tovino's exit has created a major hurdle for the project, as he has already shot for Dragon.

His scenes will have to be scrapped and shot with another actor whose dates would have to be matched with NTR Jr's schedule.

With this new impediment rearing its head suddenly, it is unlikely Dragon would release anytime this year.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff