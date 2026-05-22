Now Watch Dhurandhar, Uncensored, on OTT!

Lawyers, spies, sexist men, goats and filthy rich folk, there are all kinds to be found on OTT this week as Sukanya Verma tells you.
Key Points
- Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika star in System, a Hindi courtroom drama on Prime Video.
- Netflix introduces The Boroughs, a new sci-fi series from the creators of Stranger Things, and Ladies First, a French rom-com inspired film.
- John Krasinski reprises his role as the CIA operative in Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Amazon Prime Video.
- Reality series Desi Bling on Netflix explores the lives of Dubai's elite, featuring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.
Netflix Highlights This Week
Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha
Where to watch? Netflix, Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Just last week the sequel dropped outside Indian streaming platforms, now catch the first one about Ranveer Singh's Indian spy infiltrating a Pakistani criminal syndicate unleashing all its violence in a never-before-seen uncensored avatar in Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, also available on Jio Hotstar.
Other Streaming Platforms
The Boroughs
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
From the makers of Stranger Things, the eight-part sci-fi series The Boroughs centres around a retirement community in the middle of a desert that must rally up against a monstrous threat for dear life.
Desi Bling
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Get up close and personal with the posh club of Dubai's wealthiest in the glittery reality series Desi Bling that also includes television's power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.
Goat
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A young goat proves size does not matter when dreaming big as he realises his roarball, a fictional game modelled on basketball, goals alongside a ragtag team in the animated comedy Goat.
Ladies First
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
French rom-com Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile inspires the 'chauvinist male gets a dose of his own sexism when he meets a female version of himself in an alternate world' premise of Sacha Baron Cohen-Rosamund Pike led Ladies First.
New Releases on Amazon Prime Video
System
Where to watch? Prime Video
Language: Hindi
In Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's System, Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika play a pair of public prosecutor and court stenographer joining hands in pursuit of victory until one comes across a neat scheme for overdue justice.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Where to watch? Prime Video
Language: English
Based on Tom Clancy's popular character, Jack Ryan: Ghost War marks the return of John Krasinski as the CIA operative forced to slip back into spy shoes and find a way out of deceitful webs and deadly conspiracies.
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Where to watch? Prime Video
Language: English
The lost daughter of a journalist returns to her family eight years later except her terrifying behaviour prompts urgent investigation in Lee Cronin's possession horror, Lee Cronin's The Mummy.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Where to watch? Rent on Prime Video
Language: English
Based on the iconic Nintendo video game characters, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros Movie has twins Mario and Luigi embark on yet another thrilling adventure that involves fighting threats and planning rescues.
Regional Fare, Coming Up
Madhuvidhu
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam
A newly married couple finds itself at the end of the honeymoon phase and crumbling under daily life's demands and pressures in the Malayalam film Madhuvidhu.
Memu Copulam
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Telugu
The disappearance of an influential villager's rooster send a pair of blundering cops on its hunt only to come across a deeper, dangerous conspiracy over the course of Memu Copulam'Z six episodes.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff