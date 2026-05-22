Now Watch Dhurandhar, Uncensored, on OTT!

Lawyers, spies, sexist men, goats and filthy rich folk, there are all kinds to be found on OTT this week as Sukanya Verma tells you.

Key Points Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika star in System, a Hindi courtroom drama on Prime Video.

Netflix introduces The Boroughs, a new sci-fi series from the creators of Stranger Things, and Ladies First, a French rom-com inspired film.

John Krasinski reprises his role as the CIA operative in Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Amazon Prime Video.

Reality series Desi Bling on Netflix explores the lives of Dubai's elite, featuring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Netflix Highlights This Week

Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha

Where to watch? Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Just last week the sequel dropped outside Indian streaming platforms, now catch the first one about Ranveer Singh's Indian spy infiltrating a Pakistani criminal syndicate unleashing all its violence in a never-before-seen uncensored avatar in Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, also available on Jio Hotstar.

Other Streaming Platforms

The Boroughs

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

From the makers of Stranger Things, the eight-part sci-fi series The Boroughs centres around a retirement community in the middle of a desert that must rally up against a monstrous threat for dear life.

Desi Bling

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Get up close and personal with the posh club of Dubai's wealthiest in the glittery reality series Desi Bling that also includes television's power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Goat

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A young goat proves size does not matter when dreaming big as he realises his roarball, a fictional game modelled on basketball, goals alongside a ragtag team in the animated comedy Goat.

Ladies First

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

French rom-com Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile inspires the 'chauvinist male gets a dose of his own sexism when he meets a female version of himself in an alternate world' premise of Sacha Baron Cohen-Rosamund Pike led Ladies First.

New Releases on Amazon Prime Video

System

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

In Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's System, Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika play a pair of public prosecutor and court stenographer joining hands in pursuit of victory until one comes across a neat scheme for overdue justice.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Tom Clancy's popular character, Jack Ryan: Ghost War marks the return of John Krasinski as the CIA operative forced to slip back into spy shoes and find a way out of deceitful webs and deadly conspiracies.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

The lost daughter of a journalist returns to her family eight years later except her terrifying behaviour prompts urgent investigation in Lee Cronin's possession horror, Lee Cronin's The Mummy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Where to watch? Rent on Prime Video

Language: English

Based on the iconic Nintendo video game characters, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros Movie has twins Mario and Luigi embark on yet another thrilling adventure that involves fighting threats and planning rescues.

Regional Fare, Coming Up

Madhuvidhu

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

A newly married couple finds itself at the end of the honeymoon phase and crumbling under daily life's demands and pressures in the Malayalam film Madhuvidhu.

Memu Copulam

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu

The disappearance of an influential villager's rooster send a pair of blundering cops on its hunt only to come across a deeper, dangerous conspiracy over the course of Memu Copulam'Z six episodes.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff