Badass Entertainment Coming Up On OTT!

Explore the latest streaming releases this week, featuring a diverse lineup including the star-studded Margo's Got Money Troubles, the Hindi crime drama Matka King, and several other compelling films and series across various OTT platforms. Sukanya Verma lists your options for the week.

Key Points Margo's Got Money Troubles on Apple TV+ features Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman in a story about a college dropout using OnlyFans.

Vijay Varma stars in Matka King on Amazon Prime Video, depicting the rise and fall of a betting pioneer in 1960s Bombay.

Anubhav Sinha's Assi on Z5 is a courtroom drama with Taapsee Pannu tackling a gangrape case.

Netflix offers a black comedy Toaster with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, and the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh are among the action-packed releases for fans.

Featured English Language Releases

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

With little money and lesser prospects, a college dropout hopes to raise her infant baby using OnlyFans, an online platform monetising adult entertainment in the eight-part series boasting of Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman.

The Running Man

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Edgar Wright adapts Stephen King's 1982 dystopian novel of the same name wherein a desperate father participates in a violent reality television game to afford his sick kid's treatment.

Balls Up

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A pair of condom salesmen blow up a soccer World Cup sponsorship ensuing in hilarious damage control and ribald jokes in classic Peter Farrelly tradition.

Beef Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The sophomore standalone season of Beef throws up new characters and feuds in the ugly quarrel of a toxic marriage and a pair of employees exploiting it for their benefit.

We Are All Trying Here

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

A 12-part K-Drama about a group of film folk in the Korean entertainment industry and their ongoing insecurities and traumas.

Hindi Language Highlights

Assi

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Director Anubhav Sinha's focus on social issues continues in Assi's unsettling courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer taking on a brutal gangrape case.

Toaster

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Toaster's black comedy employs the talents of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra to chronicle a terrible miser's obsession with retrieving a kitchen appliance he gave away as a wedding gift amidst a murder mystery drama.

Matka King

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule ropes in Vijay Varma to capture the rise and fall of a betting pioneer against the backdrop of erstwhile Bombay's thriving gambling culture all through the mid-60s till the start of Emergency era in and as Matka King.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sidhant Chaturvedi’s got a stutter, Mrunal Thakur wears thick glasses, Do Deewane Seher Mein is what happens when a pair of socially awkward, self-doubting people find love.

Badass Ravi Kumar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

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Himesh Reshammiya fans rejoice as his Badass super cop Ravi Kumar unleashes its one-of-a-kind entertainment on OTT in his ‘so bad it's good Xpose spinoff.

Agra

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Director Kanu Behl looks into a sexually repressed young man’s darkness and desires through an uncomfortable, uncompromising lens in Agra.

Regional Language Offerings

Second Case of Seetharam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada

Vijay Raghavendra slips back in the cop's shoes after 2021's Seetharam Benoy Case No 18 to investigate another serial killer scenario.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

A cop's investigation leads him into a freaky forest and curious time loop connections across Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu’s mind boggling mystery.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Pawan Kalyan doing Pawan Kalyan things as a daredevil policeman standing up to a shady politician and his successor.

Youth

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A teenager's school romances and rivalry as well as rebellion at home forms the crux of Youth's coming-of-age tale.

Ashakal Aayiram

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

A starry-eyed influencer hopes to make the most of a godsend opportunity when a film crew arrives to shoot a project in his hometown while also navigating his ties to his dad.

Suyodhana

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

A Foley artist's fears around the word Suyodhana and Duryodhana apparitions appear to be rooted in unresolved childhood trauma he discovers following a series of unfortunate events.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff