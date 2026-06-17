Tom Holland Confirms Marriage To Zendaya

Tom Holland has confirmed that he and long-time partner Zendaya are married, putting months of speculation about the couple's relationship status to rest.

IMAGE: Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles, December 13, 2021. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Key Points The actor's confirmation followed months of speculation, including playful sidestepping by Zendaya.

Holland emphasised Zendaya's crucial role in his life, describing her as his 'best friend' and a 'bedrock' in their relationship amidst the pressures of their careers.

Holland and Zendaya are set to headline separate blockbuster releases, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both scheduled to arrive in theatres in July.

Tom Holland has confirmed that he and long-time partner Zendaya are married, putting months of speculation about the couple's relationship status to rest.

According to People magazine, the actor made the revelation in a recent interview while discussing fake AI-generated wedding photographs that circulated online, falsely depicting the couple getting married at Lake Como, Italy.

Speaking about the images, Holland recalled that his grandmother had seen the photographs and believed she had not been invited to the wedding. When asked whether he had to reassure other family members as well, the actor responded, 'No, because they were all there.'

The remark effectively confirmed that the couple had already tied the knot. However, Holland declined to share further details about the ceremony.

As per People magazine, when asked to elaborate on the wedding, he said, 'That's all you'll get on that.'

Months of Speculation

IMAGE: Jacob Batalon, who plays Spider-Man's best friend Ned in the movies, with Zendaya and Tom Holland. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tom Holland/Instagram

Rumours about a possible marriage had been circulating for months.

Earlier this year, Zendaya playfully sidestepped questions about the speculation while promoting her wedding-themed film The Drama on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During the appearance, Jimmy Kimmel told her, 'I'm sure you know the Internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom.'

Zendaya responded jokingly, 'Really? I haven't seen any of that.'

The speculation intensified in March when Zendaya's long-time stylist Law Roach appeared to suggest that the wedding had already taken place. At the time, he said, 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it'.

A Strong Relationship

IMAGE: Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tom Holland/Instagram

While Holland remained guarded about the ceremony, he spoke openly about Zendaya's importance in his life and the strength of their relationship.

'Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,' he said, adding, 'We can support each other in ways that only we can because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else'.

The actor described Zendaya as his closest companion, saying, 'So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.'

Upcoming Projects

Holland and Zendaya are set to headline separate blockbuster releases, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both scheduled to arrive in theatres in July.

They appeared together on the red carpet in Madrid on June 15, marking their first joint red-carpet appearance in four years.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff