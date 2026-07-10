Hollywood luminaries Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan have landed in Mumbai for the unprecedented India premiere of their highly anticipated film, The Odyssey.

IMAGE: Tom Holland arrives in Mumbai. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan have arrived in Mumbai for the India premiere of The Odyssey.

Mumbai is one of only four global cities chosen for the film's premiere tour, highlighting India's growing importance in the international film market.

Tom Holland described working with Christopher Nolan as the best experience of his career, despite initial nerves due to the technical demands of IMAX filming.

Actor Tom Holland and Director Christopher Nolan have arrived in Mumbai ahead of their film, The Odyssey's first-ever India premiere.

This is a milestone as this is the first Nolan film to have an official premiere in the country.

Tom Holland was spotted arriving at Mumbai's Kalina airport. He waved to the media and fans assembled before heading to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Christopher Nolan also arrived at the Taj Mahal Palace with his wife and longtime producing partner,Emma Thomas.

Reports suggest that the film's lead star, Matt Damon, is also expected to join the team in Mumbai for the premiere.

A Historic India Premiere

The Hollywood team will promote The Odyssey at events on July 10 and 11 held at the PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in south Mumbai.

Mumbai has been selected as one of the four cities on the film's global premiere tour, alongside London, Paris and New York.

The decision highlights India's growing importance in the global film market as well as Christopher Nolan's immense popularity among Indian audiences, who have embraced films like Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

'I thought I was totally s******g the bed during his first day on set with the director'

In an earlier interview, Tom Holland said that he assumed Christopher Nolan did not like his performance in The Odyssey.

The Spider-Man actor said he was working with IMAX cameras for the first time and didn't understand why the director would cut his shot every three minutes.

'I thought I was totally s******g the bed during his first day on set with the director, who had to cut every three minutes due to the IMAX technology...Working with the IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience,' Holland told Fandango in an interview.

'It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn't know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon (Bernthal) like, 'Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that',' he added.

'And in my head, I was like, 'Does he not like what we're doing? What is happening?' And then, I remember it was actually (stunt coordinator) George Cottle that was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, there's only three minutes in the mag,' he said.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, where he encounters Gods, monsters and mythical creatures while facing extraordinary challenges. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.

It will release in theatres on July 17.

With inputs from PTI

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff