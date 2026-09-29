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Tom Cruise's Digger Arrives In Los Angeles

By REDIFF MOVIES September 29, 2026 17:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Here's a ringside view of Tom Cruise's Digger premiere in Los Angeles.

Key Points

  • Tom Cruise's Digger premieres in Los Angeles.
  • The film is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
  • It releases on October 2.

Days after Tom Cruise took Digger to London for its grand premiere and shared the red carpet with royalty (Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed to love their night out with Hollywood's A-listers!), he gave Los Angeles a movie to remember.

The film's LA premiere saw its cast make a lot of pretty pictures.

Tom Cruise and Emma D'Arcy

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Tom Cruise and Emma D'Arcy welcome us in the world of Digger.

It's nice to see the House Of Dragon actor in a gorgeous contemporary look!

 

Tom Cruise

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Tom Cruise, of course, looked like a version of Benjamin Button in Armani!

But what everyone's talking about is how the 64-year-old actor put on heavy prosthetic makeup to play the 65-year-old oil tycoon Digger Rockwell in the dark comedy.

 

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Jesse Plemons arrives with his wife Kirsten Dunst.

Plemons even invited his proud daddy Jim Bob Plemons, a retired small-town firefighter, to the Hollywood premiere.

 

Sandra Huller

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

German actress Sandra Huller plays Digger's half sister in the film.

 

John Goodman and Anna Beth Goodman

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

This is John Goodman's first film with Tom Cruise in their long 30+ years in the industry. Goodman is seen here with his wife, Anna Beth Goodman.

 

Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Digger is Mexican director Alejandro G Iñárritu's first English film since The Revenant.

 

Michael Stuhlbarg

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Did you know Michael Stuhlbarg celebrates his birthday just two days after Tom Cruise on July 5?

 

Riz Ahmed

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Vir Das and Fahadh Faasil were in contention for the role that eventually went to Riz Ahmed.

 

Tom Cruise

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The early reviews of Digger are mixed, with some calling it 'audacious', 'hollow misfire' and Tom Cruise's 'best performance' in years.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Tom CruiseLos AngelesDigger RockwellHollywoodJesse Plemons

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