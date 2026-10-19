TigerShroff Shooting: 'No Threat Will Be Tolerated'

'These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism.'

IMAGE: A Mumbai police forensic team collects samples from the spot where shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's BMW in Juhu, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has condemned Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu involving Tiger Shroff's vehicle.

This is the second such incident in the film industry this year, following a similar event involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty, also in Juhu, raising serious safety concerns.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger, assuring government support, stating the star sustained injuries from gunpowder and glass shards.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's vehicle, demanding security measures for the actor and his family.

'Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry,' read a statement issued by FWICE.

'It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities

Call for Thorough Investigation,' FWICE added.

FWICE called for a 'thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.'

'We appeal to the government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognisance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry,' the organisation urged the authorities.

Police Probe

The Mumbai police has formed 15 teams to probe the shooting incident. The police recorded the statement of Tiger's driver Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg, Tiger narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving a football ground in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff was present during the meeting.

Shinde Condemns Incident, Vows Action

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

After meeting the actor, Shinde informed reporters that Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by 'gunpowder and shards of glass' and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

'This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken...' Shinde said.

'I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the '90s, but the Mumbai police put an end to them in 1995,' Shinde said.

'These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism.'